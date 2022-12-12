Today, Sleep Soul, a fresh R&B-inspired take on the traditional baby sleep music genre presented by Jhené Aiko, unveils its newest project entitled “Sleep Soul Relaxing R&B Baby Sleep Music Vol.2 Presented by Jhené Aiko.” Listen to Sleep Soul Volume II – HERE.

The 20-song collection perfects Sleep Soul’s signature fusion of translucent and soothing R&B melodies with white, pink, and brown noise soundscapes perfectly crafted to lull you and your baby into sleep for the night. Each track was also executive produced by multiplatinum R&B trailblazer Jhené Aiko, a proud mom herself. In regards to Sleep Soul, Aiko noted, “I’m super excited to partner with Sleep Soul to share this R&B lullaby album. As a mom of a newborn, I can really appreciate anything that helps me and my baby boy get to sleep. These R&B lullaby tracks help soothe and relax Mom, Dad and baby. Being a part of a project like this is important to me because I believe sleep is essential for the well being of both parent and child.”

In March 2022, Sleep Soul released Sleep Soul Volume 1, but since the release of Volume 1, Sleep Soul has partnered with the #1 app for sleep and meditation, Calm. The app featured the album prominently, as well as on Calm’s Instagram with over 2.9 million followers. The app will also feature “Sleep Soul Relaxing R&B Baby Sleep Music Vol.2 Presented by Jhené Aiko” where it will go live on December 15 on its homepage and new music releases section as well as in their newsletter to 1M+ subscribers.

The Sleep Soul team is currently working to seed out branded Sleep Soul packages for the holidays. Stay tuned for more to come from Sleep Soul.