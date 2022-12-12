As year-end honors are being handed out, Kanye West may have one that he wishes to sidestep. Ye has been named Antisemite of the Year by a watchdog group.

According to TMZ, watchdog group StopAntisemitism named Ye “the most problematic person of 2022” in regard to the group’s mission, corraling 10,000 votes from members.

“Kanye uses his celebrity platform to push dangerous antisemitic tropes about Jews and power and he refuses to stop,” said Liora Rez, StopAntisemitism Executive Director. “His continuous onslaught of bigoted statements has resulted in horrific antisemitic acts perpetrated by white supremacists, Black Hebrew Israelites, and other fringe groups looking to cause Jews harm.

Advertisement

“Jew hatred is already out of control in the United States and the last thing we need is a celebrity like Kanye to add fuel to that fire.”

Meanwhile, Ye has been suspended from Clubhouse for another round of antisemitic views.