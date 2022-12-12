Master P and Snoop Dogg have given an update on their independent cereal brand “Snoop Loopz” and they’re now saying that their competitors are pushing to ban their new cereal from stores.

In the caption, Snoop said, “So they don’t want us to use Snoop Loopz on our cereal box even though that’s my name. We’ve built a national brand and disrupted the cereal industry, we did it with hard work and integrity. I know they’re uncomfortable and scared.”

Snoop spoke on their company’s mission, saying, “P has been out there touching these kids, making sure that they got lots of food, making sure that these homes and these people that deal with the homeless and getting them back on their feet have access to this, so we doing a good thing.”

