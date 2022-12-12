Three-time NBA champion, famed coach, and former president of the National Basketball Players Association, Paul Silas, has passed away at age 79.

According to Silas’ daughter, Paula Silas-Guy, her father died from cardiac arrested. Various members of the NBA family issued statements in memory of Silas.

“He combined the knowledge developed over nearly 40 years as an NBA player and coach with an innate understanding of how to mix discipline with his never-ending positivity,” Charlotte Hornets chairman Michael Jordan said. “On or off the court, Paul’s enthusiastic and engaging personality was accompanied by an anecdote for every occasion. He was one of the all-time great people in our game, and he will be missed.”

Advertisement

“We mourn the passing of former NBA All-Star and head coach Paul Silas,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said. “Paul’s lasting contributions to the game are seen through the many players and coaches he inspired, including his son, Rockets head coach Stephen Silas. We send our deepest condolences to Paul’s family.”

Silas was the first coach for LeBron James, leading him for the first two years of his career. James would speak about his death on Sunday night.

“Every time I would go back to Charlotte, he would always come to the games, and I would always try to look for him in the crowd,” James said Sunday night. “To hear that news is very sad for myself and my teammates who played for Coach Silas throughout those years in Cleveland. And our well wishes and our hearts go out to the Silas family, that’s for sure.”