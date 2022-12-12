Offset is opening up to his followers about dealing with Takeoff’s death. Over the weekend, Offset stated he was “in a dark place.”

In a dark place 🖕🏾 — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) December 8, 2022

Days before, Offset shared an image of Takeoff, stating he was fighting through the pain.

I miss you bra tryna push through the pain pic.twitter.com/buEjaBJtp8 — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) December 3, 2022

Last week, Cardi B revealed the household struggle of keeping her husband, Offset, happy following the death of fellow Migos member Takeoff. Cardi hit Twitter and delivered a message via Twitter voice notes.

“It has been a couple of weeks, and I feel like a lot of people are starting to feel a little bit comfortable with trying to be funny, trying to say slick shit. I know that y’all been seeing my InstaStories and y’all see Offset in and out on my Stories. You know, we’re living our life normally, but deep down inside our hearts have been so heavy. I feel like if I talk about the incident so desensitized, I feel like if we talk about how we really feel or what muthafuckas really been going through, y’all will start saying, ‘Oh, sympathy.’ And we don’t want no sympathy. We ain’t no charity case. But no lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy. Trying to make him crack a smile, seeing him randomly cry, see him trying to distract his mind completely, schedules been changing, trying to keep up with work after everything that he’s been going through these past couple of weeks. We not in the mood to be fucking playing around with y’all, deadass. I will deadass kill y’all. Stop fucking playing.”

With tributes and memories of Takeoff continuing to pour in, Offset is asking all fans to only provide positive memories. Hitting Instagram, Offset asked for a “good light.”

“Don’t post takeoff unless it’s in good light please!” Offset wrote.

Prayers go out to Offset and all of Takeoff’s loved ones in the troubling time.