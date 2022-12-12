Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs announces the surprise birth of his sixth child.

Not much is known about other than the baby is named—Love Sean Combs, and that she was born in October.

The hip-hop mogul announced the arrival of a new addition to his family via Twitter and mentioned his family. His other five children are Justin Dior, 28, King, 24, Chance Combs, 16, and his 15-year-old twins: D’Lila Star and Jessie James andson Quincy Taylor Brown, 31, who he adopted with Kim Porter.

“I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl, Love Sean Combs to the world,” wrote Combs, who did not share the identity of the baby’s mother. “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

Many fans speculated what his single girlfriend rapper Yung Miami thought about the surprise announcement. She recently told XXL about her complicated love life. “We are dating. We single, but we’re dating,” she explained to us. “People don’t know what dating means. He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating. That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single.”

“He see other people outside of me and I see people outside of him,” she added. “I’m young. I’m dating. I’m, you know, having fun. I’m doing me. He’s doing the same thing. I can’t speak for exactly what he doing or who he seeing, but we single and we dating.”

“I think it just went over people’s heads, you know?” she concluded. “People just like to take whatever they wanna take from.”

What do you think about the new way single people date?