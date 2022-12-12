One of the staples in New York City restaurant culture and a Hip-Hop hub for amazing meals is Sei Less. The buzzing and booming restaurant is a go-to for visitors to the city and has been echoed in rap lyrics from some of your favorites. The Asian fusion restaurant is also perfect for a night out with friends, giving bae a fun night out to get a fit off, and even specialized events like their upcoming New Year’s Eve celebration.

Speaking with The SOURCE, Sei Less’s co-owner Dara Mirjahangiry spoke about the inspiration for the hot spot, the status of the restaurant in New York City and Hip-Hop, its celebrity clientele, and more.

What originally was the inspiration to develop Sei Less?

The vision behind Sei Less was to create a members-only club for the culture. Many of our clients come to the restaurant for dinner and then go to different club venues around the city, but a lot of those venues aren’t necessarily a fit for the people or the type of atmosphere that they want.

I always thought to myself, “Why not keep them in the venue and be able to offer more than just a restaurant and create a members-only environment?’ So, during the pandemic, I was looking to bring that vision to reality, and the name that kept popping into my head was Say No More. That is obviously too wordy, so I thought, what is another way to say, ‘Say No More?’

Then I came up with “Say Less!” and it was a perfect fit. But I wrote the letters S-a-y-L-e-s-s on a piece of paper, and I looked at it, and I was like, “That looks pretty corny.” Another way to say the word “Say” without S-a-y is Sai, like SenSai. So, I changed the A to an E and “Sei Less” was born.

Sei Less, in its current form, is not a members-only club, but we maintain a level of exclusivity. We receive a lot of referrals from people that are in our network. It has quickly become the hub for New Yorkers and out-of-towners looking to conduct business in a non-office environment. That is the way Sei Less was born, and we have maintained that vision as we have evolved.

What is key to keeping the quality and reputation high of an establishment that attracts all types of people?

I think you need to constantly work at it every day and figure out ways to elevate the brand. Attention to detail is critical, especially when it comes to your social media/marketing, branding, merch, and overall aesthetic of the space.

I think the biggest area that you have to focus on is, obviously, your food. Without great food, you do not have a successful restaurant brand. Our chef constantly looks for ways to be innovative with our menu, which he does a tremendous job with. The music, lighting, and decor are an integral part of creating the right vibe and keeping the brand elevated.

How does it feel to be the go-to restaurant for the music industry and host all these major events for the biggest names in the world?

I can’t lie; it definitely feels great. That was part of the vision when we opened Sei Less. Through our team, we have a tremendous network of people that have supported us throughout the years. The restaurant became an instant hit as soon as we opened. I think word got out there pretty quickly that Sei Less was a unique venue with a great vibe for doing all types of events. We have had some legendary events held at Sei Less in a short period of time.

How was the team able to build up such a strong celebrity clientele in less than a year?

Our team built many of these relationships before Sei Less opened. I worked at some of the premier high-end Chinese restaurants in Manhattan over the last 12 years. Ivi Shano and I joined forces a few years ago to offer a dynamic white-gloved service for our clients. Dream Hospitality, which is spearheaded by George Karavias, has added another element to our guest experience. We’ve also partnered with Dennis Turcinovic and Joe Licul, who previously operated Delmonico’s Steakhouse and have plans of re-opening in 2023. Collectively, we have an extensive network of clients that instantly supported us as soon as we opened Sei Less.

Food Sei Less

The impact of the restaurant has already made its way into songs. How did you find out that Fabolous and French Montana were planning to do a song that paid homage to Sei Less?

Fab and French are two guys that I’ve known for probably over 10 years. Fabolous is actually the first celebrity I met in New York City while working in the restaurant business. French Montana, I did his signing party when he signed with Bad Boy and Diddy at a previous restaurant that I worked at. It was actually him and Machine Gun Kelly that got signed the same day—so there was a huge event that we did for them with Puff and Ciroc. That’s how I met both of them.

The relationship has evolved through the years. One day, I woke up to Fabolous sending me the song and telling me he wanted to film the music video at the restaurant. I cannot thank Fabolous enough for his continued support.

What makes your restaurant unique compared to the competition?

I don’t look at any other establishments as competition. I think we have our own identity, and the model we have created is not easy to duplicate. It is built of relationships and our clients feeling comfortable in our venue. What makes our restaurant unique is that we have the ability to make any client feel at home. We have a diverse client list, which includes professionals in music, sports, fashion, tech, real estate, and Hollywood.

I think we’re a place where people from all walks of life feel comfortable. What I think really sets us apart is the vibe, food, and customer service. We have organically elevated Sei Less to be the desired dining destination for many New Yorkers.

For someone that would be making their first visit to Sei Less – what is the perfect meal that can be had?

The perfect meal is all relative to your preferences, but we cater to any type of palette. We have plenty of vegetarian, vegan, and steamed options for the health-conscious diner.

The perfect meal for me would start with our signature chicken satay, which is served with a mouthwatering peanut sauce. Some other appetizers I would suggest are our crispy tuna rice – which is to die for – as well as the savory pastrami spring rolls, flavorful edamame dumplings with truffle sauce, and, one of our newest additions, the scrumptious lobster spoons that are served in a butter broth.

As the main course, I suggest Beijing Chicken, which is cooked in a sweet brown sauce and covered with candied walnuts. You can pair that with the Short Rib served over pumpkin puree and topped with crispy ginger. If you are a seafood lover, the Chilean Sea Bass, Salt & Pepper Lobster, or Crispy Wasabi Mint Prawns are delicious. Our sides are a great complement to any meal, and my favorites include sauteed broccoli or bok choy with garlic sauce.

I have a sweet tooth, so dessert is always a must. Crème brulée, Yuzu cheesecake, and apple pie served with vanilla ice cream are some of my favorites.