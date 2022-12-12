Elladj Balde, a Canadian professional figure skater and NBA enthusiast who just established two new Guinness World Records, has backflipped over the NBA’s famed Larry O’Brien Trophy – on ice!

The moment occurred at the Scotiabank Arena, the home of the Toronto Raptors.

The gravity-defying stunt is also available on TikTok, where Elladj has over 1.4 million followers and 26 million likes.

Tiffany & Co. has produced the NBA Championship Trophy, which stands 24.5 inches tall and weighs over 16 pounds, since 1977. It’s made of sterling silver and vermeilled with 24-karat gold.

Elladj, a Toronto Raptors fan, recently broke two Guinness World Records with his backflips (records below) and has a slew of celebrity followers, including Jada Pinkett Smith, Jennifer Aniston, Ryan Reynolds, Snoop Dogg, Jesse Reyez, Taraji P. Henson, Jennifer Garner, and others. The two records he broke are below.