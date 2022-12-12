Elladj Balde, a Canadian professional figure skater and NBA enthusiast who just established two new Guinness World Records, has backflipped over the NBA’s famed Larry O’Brien Trophy – on ice!


The moment occurred at the Scotiabank Arena, the home of the Toronto Raptors.

The gravity-defying stunt is also available on TikTok, where Elladj has over 1.4 million followers and 26 million likes.

Tiffany & Co. has produced the NBA Championship Trophy, which stands 24.5 inches tall and weighs over 16 pounds, since 1977. It’s made of sterling silver and vermeilled with 24-karat gold.

Elladj, a Toronto Raptors fan, recently broke two Guinness World Records with his backflips (records below) and has a slew of celebrity followers, including Jada Pinkett Smith, Jennifer Aniston, Ryan Reynolds, Snoop Dogg, Jesse Reyez, Taraji P. Henson, Jennifer Garner, and others. The two records he broke are below.

  1. The longest figure skating back flip is 6.10 m (20 ft)
  2. The most people back flipped over is five