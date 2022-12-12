SZA on Drake: ‘He’s Never Said Anything Negative About Me. I’m Grateful for That.’

SZA pulled up on Big Tigger for Audacy Check In and spoke about her new album S.O.S. and also her current relationship with Drake.

SZA recently appeared on Saturday Night Live with Keke Palmer, an episode with a Drake PSA Skit.

SZA would state the moment was a bit strange but overall she enjoyed it.

“I was like, ‘did they know?’ – but they didn’t ask me to be in it. Nobody said anything…. I feel like Drake has a Regina George quality to him where it’s just kind of like, ‘Have you, or anyone you know been personally victimized?’ He’s like a cool kid, you know. When you’re the popular kid in school, it’s entertaining. It’s entertaining, but you sometimes are taking losses in the midst of that entertainment. The honesty, I respect that. But I definitely laughed real hard…I cackled.” – SZA

On her current relationship with The Boy, SZA states they are cool “and we’ve always been cool.”

“It’s never been weird. It didn’t come completely out of the blue when he let me know. I didn’t know it was a song with 21 (Savage) or anything like that. But anytime he’s ever mentioned me, it’s always been positive. He’s never said anything negative about me. I’m grateful for that. I think highly of him…He’s King Drake.” – SZA

Speaking of the album, SZA says she is “excited and also terrified.”

She added, “I personally just want to trash the whole fucking album. And just disappear and be, like, ‘I’m gonna see y’all when I see y’all.’”\

Thankfully, she let the album fly. You can hear it all below.