SZA’s S.O.S. is out, and it is running up the numbers. According to HITS Daily Double, the new album will earn between 275,000 and 300,000 album-equivalent units in its first week, giving the TDE songstress her first No. 1 album.
The album will also see SZA tie Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy album with the most top 10 hits in U.S. Apple Music history at 13.
SZA also has the biggest single-day streams for an R&B album in the history of the streaming service, with 38 million.
The new album is 23 tracks in length and highlights Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Travis Scott, Phoebe Bridgers, and Don Toliver as features. You can hear the new release below.