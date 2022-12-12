SZA’s ‘S.O.S.’ To Make No. 1 Debut, Sets New Streaming Record at Spotify

SZA’s ‘S.O.S.’ To Make No. 1 Debut, Sets New Streaming Record at Spotify

SZA’s S.O.S. is out, and it is running up the numbers. According to HITS Daily Double, the new album will earn between 275,000 and 300,000 album-equivalent units in its first week, giving the TDE songstress her first No. 1 album.

The album will also see SZA tie Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy album with the most top 10 hits in U.S. Apple Music history at 13.

.@sza simultaneously occupies the entire top 10 on US Apple Music with songs from 'SOS'. — chart data (@chartdata) December 10, 2022

SZA also has the biggest single-day streams for an R&B album in the history of the streaming service, with 38 million.

Advertisement

.@sza's 'SOS' breaks the record for biggest single day streams for an R&B album in Spotify history, with 68 million. — chart data (@chartdata) December 10, 2022

The new album is 23 tracks in length and highlights Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Travis Scott, Phoebe Bridgers, and Don Toliver as features. You can hear the new release below.