Straight from the mouth of Mr. Tony Starks aka Ironman aka Ghostface Killah as he introduces his long awaited Killah Christmas website, which features exclusive Ghost music and merch that will only be available for a limited time. It’s drops today and is just in time for the holiday season!

Here’s a few words straight from the Wallabee Champ about Killah Christmas:

Yeah people the Time has Come and The 6 Joint Direct to Download Only Is Here !!!!

The Only place to Access these limited edition Items are Available only at www.officialghostfacekillah.com

NO DIGITAL PLATFORMS NO STREAMING ……

There is Many Bundles and Swag to Choose from But Don’t sleep This is a Limited Run So It will Be Taken Down and Unavailable After Some Time .

6 Fresh joints Out The stash

Holiday Schemin Feat. Nizzle Man (Yapp City )

Figure it Out

CL30

Sweet Violence ( Bob James ) Feat. Raekwon the Chef

Murder Murder Mery X-Mas

The Clean Up Feat. Billy Ski-Mask & Reek Da Villian

Screen Shot 2022 12 12 at 4.54.49 PM

Each Vinyl will come with 1 of 5 different 8X10 photos from the exclusive photo shoot for the album.

16X20 Signed Prints will also be available …… Go check it Out

Much Love and Respect

Mr. G.F.K

Ghostface Killah