One of our favorite seasons is the Christmas Holiday songs and we love a good Christmas song. R&B singer Ciara just dropped the remix to her single ‘Better Thangs’.

“I really don’t need much. But if a girl could dream… I would dream a little something like this” is how Ciara opens her take on a holiday classic.

And with the Instagram caption “Hey Santa Zaddy”, Ciara and her Santa inspired cowboy hat just gave us another holiday jingle that would make Mariah blush.

What’s your favorite holiday song?