This past weekend, legendary singer Patti LaBelle was performing for a capacity crowd in Milwaukee’s Riverside Theater when she was suddenly whisked away by security due to an unforeseen bomb threat at the venue.

Ms. LaBelle was talking and mingling with fans when her security came to her while on stage and promptly rushed her backstage and eventually out of the building to safety. Ms. LaBelle didn’t understand what was happening, as she could be heard telling the security, “Hold up, wait!!!” as she was being rushed away.

The building was eventually evacuated and the rest of the performance was cancelled. Milwaukee Police are still investigating the origin of the bomb threat, which turned out to be a false alarm..

