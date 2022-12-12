After being suspended by both Twitter and Instagram, Ye took to the social media platform Clubhouse to continue his tirade of anti-semitic remarks.

In a recent Clubhouse chat with Wack 100, Ye continued his anti-semitic rants, and even brought Chinese people into it saying that the Chinese “use Jewish people” to “control Black people.” He suggested that Jewish people are just “middlemen.”

Shortly after the comments were made, Ye was swiftly suspended from Clubhouse. The social media company released a statement on Ye’s suspension.

Advertisement

“We took action to shut down a conversation yesterday because it violated our policies,” the statement reads. “We also suspended those who violated the policies. There’s absolutely no place for bullying, hate speech or abuse on our platform as explicitly stated in our Community Guidelines and Terms of Service.”

During the chat, Ye also took shots at Meek Mill while going on a rant about celebrities coming out against the musician and fashion designer.

“Oh, you know what, let’s go get celebrities,” Ye said. “Let’s go get Puff Daddy, let’s get Dave Chappelle, let’s go get Meek Mill… What made somebody think Meek Mill could say something to me?!” Ye added: “Yo, man, I’m about to start crying laughing,. Somebody thought Meek Mill… Yo, I’m literally in tears.”

Kanye laughing like a Marvel villain talking about Meek Mill pic.twitter.com/dFfqQ3o8OU — Ahmed/The Ears/SZA Fan 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) December 11, 2022

Meek would actually respond to Ye in a tweet on Sunday.

“Never lost my mind for fame or money,” Meek wrote. “I still have my family …my people respect me … I’m freeing people from prison… I’m doing community service all month with children up close and personal .. I’m chilling wit my son and his friends today.. y’all on clubhouse at 50 lol”