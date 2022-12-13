Kicking off another chapter, critically acclaimed Dallas, TX rapper Trapboy Freddy returns with his new No Distractions mixtape, available now on all streaming platforms via 300 Entertainment.

The 14-track project boasts anthems such as the new single “Switches” feat. Lil Keed & Yella Beezy. Trapboy Freddy’s scorching flow takes center stage as fellow Dallas stalwart Yella Beezy pops off with a hypnotic cameo of his own. Illuminating his unbreakable spirit, the late Lil Keed shines on with a punchy appearance as well.

No Distractions serves as the successor to Trapboy Freddy’s fan-favorite 2021 tape, Distractions.

After a season of turbulence, he opted to ignore the static from the media and the game and instead hone in on what matters the most—the music. As such, he delivers a dynamic, diverse, and potentially definitive body of work. “I tuned out all the noise,” says Trapboy Freddy on his new project. “Since the release of ‘Distractions,’ I dealt with some legal issues and became a father, so my priorities have completely shifted. Trivial issues that used to bother me don’t affect me anymore. I’m focused on my music, my family, my businesses and not repeating old mistakes. No Distractions is more than a mixtape title, it’s a lifestyle.”

In addition to production from Bankroll Got It, DJ Chose, Blame It On Monstah, BootMeUpJT, and more, he joins forces with Hotboy Wes and Lil Jairmy on the head-nodding “YM,” while diamond-certified rap superstar Fetty Wap pulls up for the impactful and infectious “Selling Dreams.” Rap and R&B songstress Enchanting lends her seductive touch to “Down A** Chick” and his 300 label mate Hunxho brings his signature energy on “Tell Me Nuthin.” The project culminates with a pensive and powerful moment punctuated by his signature delivery on “Lonely At The Top.” It also includes previously-released singles “Too Much Booty” and “Dream Of.”

Trapboy Freddy rolled out of Dallas, TX with a focused, fierce, and fiery flow, and he continues to ignite the culture. After stirring up buzz with a series of independent projects, his vision crystallized on 2021’s Distractions. The latter posted up over 10 million total streams powered by standouts such as “Buss It Open” feat. Lakeyah and “Freddy” feat. Young Thug. In addition to acclaim from REVOLT, XXL, and more, he has collaborated with everyone from the late Young Dolph to multiplatinum Dallas phenomenon Yella Beezy along the way. Now, he’s primed for a major moment with No Distractions and much more to come.

Stream Trapboy Freddy’s new album below.