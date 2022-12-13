DC rapper Yung Kayo releases the short film to go along with his EP Nineteen, released on his 19th birthday.

The visual album features a tribute to the late rapper Lil Keed, who is featured on the album, and Kayo’s labelmates Young Thug and Gunna, who are currently incarcerated.

Yung Kayo, born Kai Green, is an 18-year-old rapper taking the scene by storm with his up-tempo futuristic rap style that melds his fluid flows and undeniable energy.

While Kayo’s focus is on music, his creative side is also prevalent in everything he does. The cover art for his EP Sweet16 was commissioned by him and created by a graphic designer he discovered.

In addition, for Kayo fashion is something that has always been present as it originally started as something that came natural to him and would transition into him gracing runways during Paris Fashion Week.

As he gears up for the release of his next project, Kayo is proving that whether fans want to rage in a mosh pit or vibe to a melody, he’s capable of doing it all.