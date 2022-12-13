Ava DuVernay has become the first Black woman to have her image on a pint of Ben & Jerry’s. Light! Caramel! Action! Directed by Ava Duvernay is not the name of DuVernays newest movie project but it’s the name of her and Ben and Jerry’s newest permanent vegan ice cream flavor. DuVernay personally curated the vegan flavor which includes a vanilla ice cream base, with salted caramel swirls, graham crackers, and chocolate chip cookie dough. The newest vegan flavor will be available in both dairy and non-dairy (FYI, all of the non-dairy options from Ben and Jerry’s are also vegan!). “Ice cream is a simple joy of life,” DuVernay said in a statement. “Partnering with Ben & Jerry’s, a company that I’ve long admired for their commitment to social justice, has been a thrill ride. I had the opportunity to work with food scientists to create a flavor with all the ingredients that I personally love for a cause close to my heart.” The flavor will drop in January and proceeds from sales will benefit DuVernay’s non-profit ARRAY Alliance which works to advance social justice through art. DuVernay founded the organization more than 10 years ago and has already provided dozens of artists with the opportunity to grow and share their art. Their mission is to further amplify the work of artists of color and provide grants, mentorship, and education for those looking to break into the industry from underrepresented communities. “There’s no women of color overall [on Ben & Jerry’s pints]. And so they understood that that’s something that they wanted to change, and I’m happy that I was able to be involved in being a part of that change.” She added, “I’m not taking it too seriously, but I do think that it’s important to walk through doors that have not been opened. And it’s not an accomplishment because someone has closed the door and then opened it. It is an action that needs to be taken. And so I’m glad that they’ve done it. And if I can support that, I’m happy to do it.”