Backstreet Boy Nick Carter has been accused of raping a woman, then 17 years old, after a concert in Tacoma, Washington, in 2001.

In a complaint filed in Clark County, Nevada, Shannon Ruth, who is autistic and suffers from cerebral palsy, had alleged that Carter invited her onto his tour bus when she was waiting for an autograph. There, she claims, he gave her a strange drink he called “VIP Juice,” then took her to the bathroom, exposed himself, and ordered her to perform sexual acts on him. She claims he then took her to the back of the tour bus, where he raped her.

Ruth further claims that Carter infected her with HPV, a sexually transmitted disease, and when she said she would tell people what he’d done, he threatened that he’d ruin her life, no one would believe her, and she would go to jail.

Advertisement

In a statement, Carter’s attorney described Ruth’s claims as “legally meritless” and “entirely untrue” and claimed that she had been “manipulated into making false allegations” against Carter, which had “changed repeatedly and materially over time.”

Ruth’s lawyer claims to have spoken to three other women that Carter allegedly sexually assaulted and infected with HPV. In 2017, singer Melissa Schuman accused Carter of having sexually assaulted her in 2003. However, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office did not investigate because the statute of limitations on her claim had expired.

In light of these allegations, ABC has canceled an upcoming holiday special, “A Very Backstreet Holiday.”