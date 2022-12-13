The trial between the state of California vs. Tory Lanez over the 2020 shooting incident of Megan Thee Stallion began yesterday. Already the case is heating up after the defense revealed some previously unknown information to the jury and some info regarding Brooklyn Nets point guard Ben Simmons.

According to the defense, Tory Lanez told Megan’s former best friend Kelsey Harris that the Traumazine artist had been going behind her back and sleeping with the same men that her best friend slept with. Tory included himself, DaBaby, and Ben Simmons in that list of men.

Shortly after the internet found out that Ben Simmons had been sleeping with Meg and Kelsey, the Brooklyn Nets star decided to take to Instagram, where he shared a recent meme of Rick Ross screaming “Accusations! False accusations,” during an AEW wrestling promo.

Ben Simmons posted this to his Instagram story in response to the defense’s opening statement regarding Megan and Kelseypic.twitter.com/36BbMwGSHo — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 12, 2022

While prosecutors try to establish that Tory Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion in the feet and yelled “dance bitch” out of the car, the defense is saying that there is a lot to the story that the prosecution is withholding. The defense argues that Lanez, Kelsey, and Megan were at Kylie Jenner’s house, and Meg and Kelsey got mad at Tory when she saw him in the pool with Kylie. Meg, however, caused a scene, and Kylie told her to leave.

The three got in the car, and Tory questioned Kelsey why she was defending her friend even though Meg was going behind her back and sleeping with the same men she was involved with. A fight between the two former best friends would ensue; the rest is history.

