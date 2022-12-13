Chief Keef to Re-Release ‘Finally Rich’ on 10th Anniversary with Seven Unreleased Tracks

Chief Keef to Re-Release ‘Finally Rich’ on 10th Anniversary with Seven Unreleased Tracks

Chief Keef, the multiplatinum Chicago drill pioneer, has announced Finally Rich (Complete Edition), which will be released on Dec. 16, 2022, ten years after his iconic debut. It includes seven previously unreleased tunes, including a previously unheard collaboration called “Rider” feat. Wiz Khalifa.

Chief Keef’s momentous first album, Finally Rich, was released on December 18, 2012, launching a wave that has yet to peak ten years later. It debuted in the top five on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums charts, eventually attaining platinum status. The album spawned numerous drill anthems like “Love Sosa,” “Hate Bein’ Sober,” “I Don’t Like,” and more.

Spotify is teaming up with Chief Keef to host an exclusive fan performance commemorating the tenth anniversary of the famous album. Top fans will be invited to the exclusive concert in Brooklyn, New York.

Advertisement

You can see the full tracklist for the rerelease below.