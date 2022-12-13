With the core of the Covid-19 pandemic behind us, the concert industry is in full swing as patrons are flocking to their nearest ticket outlets and online ticket portals to enjoy their favorite artists live in concert. To no exception, dancehall superstar Mavado is one of the artists fans are looking forward to seeing in their nearest venues.

Slated to return to New York for his annual Birthday celebration on Saturday, December 10, fans in New York and surrounding cities will receive their wish.

Dubbed ‘The Return’ the highly anticipated concert is sparking a lot of buzz in and around the tri-state area as Mavado, aka Gully Gad, has not performed in New York in three years.

“The pandemic and Covid really did slow things down in the concert arena. Nuff shows were place on hold, people out of work and nuff people just never a come out. But nothing happens before the time. New York I will be there in live and living color along with a few friends to celebrate life and my fans” says Mavado.

In addition to Mavado, attendees will have the opportunity to see dancehall great Alkaline, who has not performed in New York in over two years, one of dancehall most sought-after artist 450 who is known for songs like “Journey” “Imperfection”, and “Gyal Thief” as well as the official host Deno Crazy. In addition to this line up is hip hop artist and reality star Sukihana, who is slated to make her first appearance inside Amazura Night Club.

Mavado is also bringing the Gully Side band to back the artists and bring a level of elevation to the show. “We want people to come out and enjoy themselves but also experience the live concert vibes. More time when I perform in New York is a track show, on Saturday December 10, people must come out to see me, my friends dem live in concert, nuh normal” says Mavado.

Mavado, born David Constantine Brooks is no stranger to sold-out shows, with his catalog of hits such as “Delilah”, “Real McKoy,” “Weh Dem A Do, and recent billboard chart-topping hit “Blessed” featuring afro beats artist Kidi, fans are bound to sing enjoy a night of music and entertainment and its highest.

