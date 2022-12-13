DJ Webstar has enlisted the help of some of Harlem’s biggest personalities for his annual Harlem Holiday Toy Drive, which benefits The Boys and Girls Club and Dunlevy Milbank Community Center. The charitable initiative will begin on Sunday, Dec.18th at 3 pm inside Room 112 Lounge, located at 512 E. 117th St., New York, NY. All attendees are invited to bring brand new, unopened gifts and coats for youngsters of all ages and sizes, which will be distributed on Christmas Eve by Kids Rule Inc 501 (c) 3 at Dunlevy Milbank Community Center and other inner-city community centers to 1000 families and in need.

The Harlem Holiday Toy Drive will feature special guests such as legendary fashion designer Dapper Dan, Platinum-selling musician A$AP Ferg, Def Jam recording artist Dave East, viral comic and social media phenomenon Shiggy, and a slew of influencers, local politicians, and more.

“We’re excited to give back to our community and work with these incredible organization’s that support our youth and make a difference on this holiday season,” says Webstar.

The Harlem native’s community initiatives have extended over the years, including Annual Coat Drives, Thanksgiving Food Banks, Back to School Drives, and music-based community projects such as Youtube’s Future Insiders Music Program, which he co-chaired with music industry titan Lyor Cohen, and others.