E-40 announced the creation of a new soul food line for his “Goon With The Spoon” ice cream business, with the inaugural offering being a unique Chicken & Waffles ice cream flavor.

E-40 collaborated with Flock Chicken Chips to add taste, and then he independently merged restaurant-style waffles, maple syrup, and brown butter super-premium ice cream to make the amazing mixture. Solar power was used to make the ice cream a healthier alternative that does not contain artificial growth hormones.

E-40 also revealed a national distribution arrangement with Walmart to make all his ice cream available online at Walmart.com as part of the announcement.

“I’ve always wanted to create a food brand that reflects diversity and culture, so I’m truly proud to unveil my Soul Food line and my new Chicken & Waffles ice cream flavor. Culinary arts is my passion and, as a Black entrepreneur with a prominent platform, I’m committed to doing my part to bring the worlds of food, culture and entertainment together like never before.” – E-40

E-40 debuted his new ice cream line earlier this year, which includes six flavors: Cookie Dough, Bourbon Vanilla, Vanilla Bean, Strawberry, Mint Chocolate, and Salted Caramel.

E-40 is now attempting to bring music, food, and culture together with a Soul Food expansion of the ice cream business, which includes the Chicken & Waffles flavor. In addition, the hip-hop legend promises to follow it up with a new flavor named “Black Wall Street” in 2023.

As you may know, the “Goon With The Spoon” brand name was inspired by E-40’s music repertoire. In songs like “Back in Business” and “I Get Down (with B-Legit),” he rapped about being a “Goon With The Spoon” as an original metaphor to describe his entrepreneurial hustle and ambition.