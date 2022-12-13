North Carolina’s Jass Clutch is on the rise and has no plans of stopping any time soon. With her new visual “Whole Lot,” out now, she linked up with Memphis rapper Finesse2Tymes, to help her deliver the perfect cadence on the track.

Finesse2Tymes appears in the visual and the two exchange bars on “Whole Lot,” which establishes the direction that Jass Clutch will take this year. 2023 will be a huge year for the rising artist, and this single sets the tone undoubtedly.

https://open.spotify.com/album/5nDb3kb64h0DCD02zfdHSK

MORE: Yo Gotti & CMG Releases Compilation LP, ‘Gangsta Art’

Advertisement

Both rappers use the dark instrumental from “Whole Lot” to celebrate their achievements and rap about their celebrations.

Jass, who already has a feature and a video from one of the most well-known rappers in the hip-hop scene, is poised to release a record that’s sure to catch fire and let people know that she’s one to watch in 2023.

https://open.spotify.com/artist/2SHAcOH1EdAwlBJF7WZJEV?si=RaAZPutkRtCCiKS8Dzre2w&nd=1

MORE: Yo Gotti Thanks Memphis Police for Stopping Potential Mass Shooting at Birthday Bash 8

Jass’s music is full of high energy while delivering gritty bars over hard-hitting bass instrumental beats. The music video, however, shows Jass’s exciting new visual, which features her taking us through the parts of her old stomping grounds.

Watch it here: