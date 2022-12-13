‘Tis the holiday season, and the Harlem holiday enthusiast Jim Jones released his newest holiday album, VL: 12 Days of Xmas. Like his previous holiday albums such as A Dipset Xmas and A Tribute To Bad Santa Starring Mike Epps, it’s a family occasion with some of New York’s finest emcees and personalities.
The album starts off with a hilarious introduction from comedian Rayy Rayy, the newest signee to Jim Jones VL label. “Comedy and music has always been synonymous for me. One compliments the other,” says Jones, ” I’ve been watching Rayy Rayy grind and make so many people laugh since I’ve first noticed him during the pandemic. He’s help with the decision to start signing comedians not verbally through conversation but through his comedy. So when i decided to make the Christmas album 12 days of Christmas it was only right I have Rayy Rayy host for his debut on vamplife comedy.”
Rayy Rayy said, “I have never seen anybody do this before in terms of an Instagram comedian who works on a label backing them. This is going to be a lane in the next year and you might see people doing Instagram comedy hoping for a label to sign them.”
VL: 12 Days of Xmas provides a wide variety of sounds that caters to almost any sound. “Xmas Eve” featuring Dyce Payso and Tim Vocals provides a timely holiday piano-based instrumental over cheerful vocals from Cover Cod. “Big Gifts” featuring Ditta, Lord Ju, and Onpoint Like OP gives the album a signature New York Drill sound with a blend of Christmas caroling in the production from WillPower and Erxss. The narration of Rayy Rayy throughout the album and a large number of features make this the perfect album to wrap up the year.
Check out the album on the presave link HERE
TRACKLIST
- Santa Intro – Rayy Rayy
- 12 Days of Xmas – Rayy Rayy produced by Willpower & Destin Beats
- Everything – Jim Jones, Dyce Payso, Mr. Chicken, Ditta produced by Cover Cod & 20Cam
- Xmas Eve – Jim Jones, Dyce Payso, Tim Vocals produced by Cover Cod
- Ring the Cell – Jim Jones, AlleyCat TheRapper, Dyce Payso produced by Tiz808Drumma
- Really Cold – Jim Jones, Dilla Illa, 34Zeussy produced by Granyt
- Big Gifts – Jim Jones, Ditta, Lord Ju, Onpoint Like OP produced by WillPower & Erxss
- White Xmas – Jim Jones, Keen Streetz produced by WillPower & Destin Beats
- Wrapping Gifts – Dyce Payso, Lil Crody, YellowTapee, Talk it Trigga, 34Zeussy produced by Cover Cod & 20Cam
- Wish list – Jim Jones, Tommyboyfame produced by Ramos
- This Xmas – Dyce Payso, Tim Vocals, and Keen Streetz produced by Cover Cod
- BG Xmas – Jim Jones, Dyce Payso, Rah Swish, Antha Pantha produced by Cover Cod
- Feliz Navidad- Jim Jones, Litty City, Dyce Payso, Mr. Chicken produced by WillPower & DestinBeats
- Ooter Bells – 34Zeussy, Ayoflee, Dilla Illa produced by WillPower & Destin Beats
- All I Want – Lowkey M30 produced by Outlaw Beats
- VL Xmas (The Grinch) – Salah Babyy, NuffSaid, Fat Flee produced by Ramos
- Xmas Carol – Jim Jones, The Real Ace HT, Brand HT produced by Letsgopria
- Merry Xmas – Jim Jones, Mr. Chicken, Keen Streetz produced by WillPower & Destin Beats