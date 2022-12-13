‘Tis the holiday season, and the Harlem holiday enthusiast Jim Jones released his newest holiday album, VL: 12 Days of Xmas. Like his previous holiday albums such as A Dipset Xmas and A Tribute To Bad Santa Starring Mike Epps, it’s a family occasion with some of New York’s finest emcees and personalities.

The album starts off with a hilarious introduction from comedian Rayy Rayy, the newest signee to Jim Jones VL label. “Comedy and music has always been synonymous for me. One compliments the other,” says Jones, ” I’ve been watching Rayy Rayy grind and make so many people laugh since I’ve first noticed him during the pandemic. He’s help with the decision to start signing comedians not verbally through conversation but through his comedy. So when i decided to make the Christmas album 12 days of Christmas it was only right I have Rayy Rayy host for his debut on vamplife comedy.”

Rayy Rayy said, “I have never seen anybody do this before in terms of an Instagram comedian who works on a label backing them. This is going to be a lane in the next year and you might see people doing Instagram comedy hoping for a label to sign them.”

Advertisement

VL: 12 Days of Xmas provides a wide variety of sounds that caters to almost any sound. “Xmas Eve” featuring Dyce Payso and Tim Vocals provides a timely holiday piano-based instrumental over cheerful vocals from Cover Cod. “Big Gifts” featuring Ditta, Lord Ju, and Onpoint Like OP gives the album a signature New York Drill sound with a blend of Christmas caroling in the production from WillPower and Erxss. The narration of Rayy Rayy throughout the album and a large number of features make this the perfect album to wrap up the year.

Check out the album on the presave link HERE

TRACKLIST