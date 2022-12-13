Key Glock Gives His Mother $44K in Cash to Celebrate Her 44th Birthday

To celebrate his mother’s 44th birthday, Key Glock took his mom to dinner and gave her $44,000 in cash. Glock hit Instagram to highlight the stack he delivered for every trip around the sun.

Glock is getting ready to hit the road again. Key Glock, with special guest Big Scarr, is hitting the road this March with the announcement of the 31-city tour, The Glockoma Tour.

Produced by Live Nation, powered by SirusXM’s Hip Hop Nation, one of the most exciting faces in hip-hop’s tour will kick off on March 5th at Atlanta’s Coca-Cola Roxy, making stops in Detroit, Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas, and more before wrapping up in Nashville, TN at Marathon Music Works on April 28th.

You can see the full run of dates below.