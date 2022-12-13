On Tuesday, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. was arrested at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after security discovered a firearm in his bags.
According to TMZ, Broward Co. Sherrif’s Office deputies arrived at the airport and arrested Lil Meech.
Reports state the firearm was a Glock 19 9mm. The gun was not loaded at the time, but there was a 15-round magazine in the bag as well. Meech was stated to not have a permit.
Advertisement
Lil Meech was booked for the felony of introducing a firearm into a sterile area of an airport.