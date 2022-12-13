With a new tour announced, Masego returns with his new single, “You Never Visit Me.” The single reflects how love can fall to the side while someone is chasing their dreams.

The new single is produced by Wu10 and Todd Pritchard. Additional production comes from Louie Lastic, while Justus West handles the electric guitar.

“You Never Vist Me” follows “Say You Want Me,” two singles from Masego’s forthcoming album.

Tickets for Masego’s 2023 You Never Visit Me Tour went on sale last week and shows quickly sold out, necessitating the addition of shows at New York City’s Terminal 5 (April 2), Silver Spring, MD’s The Fillmore (April 8) and Los Angeles’ The Wiltern (April 9). (April 28). Due to high demand, the March 24 event in Chicago has been moved to the Salt Shed.

You can learn more about the tour here and check out the new single below.