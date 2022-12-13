Melody Ehsani, designer and Foot Locker Women’s Creative Director, and global retailer Foot Locker are returning with the new “Abstract Visions” collection, available now.


Through their continued collaboration, Foot Locker and Melody Ehsani have created new style standards that aim to empower all wearers. Melody Ehsani’s “Abstract Visions” collection includes new pieces in a variety of vibrant hues and abstract designs. Sports-inspired silhouettes and gear are included in the new collection, which includes the Track Jacket, Chambray Corset Top, Chambray Baseball Top, Quilted Puffer Jacket, Quilted Puffer Skirt, Mock Neck Long Sleeve, Mini Puffer Bag, bucket hats, and more.

“The inspiration for this collection was brought on by abstract shapes and movements that are born in our thoughts and translated into patterns,” Melody Ehsani said of the collection. “I hope that all who wear this collection feel that they are a part of something bigger as we, together, illuminate a path forward and champion the strides made by women past and present.” 

Retailing for $18-$80, the Abstract Visions collection is available here. You can preview the collection below.

