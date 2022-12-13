The Hip Hop community is extremely saddened by confirmed reports that 90s rapper Ayyub Cave aka Granddaddy I.U. passed away this morning. He was 54 years old.

I.U., a Queens-born/Long Island bred emcee, is best known for his 1990 smash single “Something New”, which features James and Bobby Purify’s classic single hit “I’m Your Puppet”. In the 90s, I.U. also appeared on a few classic Hip Hop albums including Positive K’s The Skills That Pays The Bills and the late Big L’s Lifestylez Ov Da Poor & Dangerous.

I.U continued to do production in the late 90s for groups like Das EFX, Heltah Skeltah, KRS-One and Ice-T among others. I.U. dropped another song in 2021, “Stay Fly” under Get@Em Recordz after a hiatus from the business.

I.U. died suddenly and no cause of death has been determined.

TheSource.com sends condolences to his family and close friends.