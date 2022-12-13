In a new Beats spot titled “Fatherhood,” LeBron James muses on becoming a parent to his eldest son, Bronny James, in the spirit of the holiday season.

The captivating commercial showcases never-before-seen footage of the James family as LeBron opens up about his anxieties about being a father and the principles he learned from Bronny.

In addition, the new spot features music by Grammy-nominated artist Leon Thomas.

“I always knew I could be a great ball player

Then I had you

And I had no idea how I was going to be as a father

I’ll be honest—I was scared

But I kept trying

And as you grew—so did I

Patience, commitment, joy—things I learned from basketball

But really, I understood from you” – LeBron James

You can see the new spot below.