In a new Beats spot titled “Fatherhood,” LeBron James muses on becoming a parent to his eldest son, Bronny James, in the spirit of the holiday season.
The captivating commercial showcases never-before-seen footage of the James family as LeBron opens up about his anxieties about being a father and the principles he learned from Bronny.
In addition, the new spot features music by Grammy-nominated artist Leon Thomas.
Advertisement
“I always knew I could be a great ball player– LeBron James
Then I had you
And I had no idea how I was going to be as a father
I’ll be honest—I was scared
But I kept trying
And as you grew—so did I
Patience, commitment, joy—things I learned from basketball
But really, I understood from you”
You can see the new spot below.