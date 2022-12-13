The NFL announced today that defensive and offensive coordinators for The 2023 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon would be Pro Football Hall of Famer, 12-time Pro Bowl player, and two-time Super Bowl champion Ray Lewis, Super Bowl champion and nine-time Pro Bowl player DeMarcus Ware, U.S. Women’s National Flag Football team quarterback Vanita Krouch, and Mexico Women’s National Flag Football team quarterback Diana Flores.

Lewis will serve as defensive coordinator for the AFC under head coach Peyton Manning, while Flores will serve as offensive coordinator. Ware will be the defensive coordinator in the NFC, and Krouch will be the offensive coordinator under head coach Eli Manning. The four NFL Legends, who were named to 39 Pro Bowls in all, will make key coaching decisions in The Pro Bowl Contests, which include the first-ever AFC vs. NFC Flag football games on Sunday and exciting Pro Bowl Skills competitions throughout the week.

“Bringing together an extraordinary coaching staff that combines NFL Legends who have years of Pro Bowl experience with Flag football champions who are the best in the world will ensure this first-ever Pro Bowl Games is incredibly exciting, competitive and entertaining”, said Peter O’Reilly, Executive Vice President of Club Business and League Events. “What’s particularly special about this year is the elevation of Flag football, not only through the best players in the NFL playing in our AFC vs. NFC Flag games on Sunday, but now through the appointment of Vanita Krouch and Diana Flores as our offensive coordinators. Having these elite Women’s Flag football players from the U.S. and Mexico as counterparts to Peyton and Eli Manning, Ray Lewis, and Demarcus Ware underscores the global growth of Flag football among women and men.”

Sunday’s Pro Bowl Games finale will feature three 7-on-7 AFC vs. NFC Flag games, organized in collaboration with RCX Sports, the NFL’s Flag football operating partner, and the International Federation of American Football (IFAF). Each game will last 20 minutes (two halves) and will be played on a 50-yard field with 10-yard end zones.

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games will be a week-long series of AFC vs. NFC events organized in collaboration with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) and the Las Vegas Raiders. Ticketholders to The Pro Bowl Games will see all of the spectacular player exploits live on Sunday, February 5th, featuring thrilling Flag football games amongst the league’s best players, exciting Pro Bowl Skills, and a musical performance. Sunday’s events will also be broadcast on ESPN and ABC from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET. Fans can purchase tickets starting at $35 at ProBowl.com/tickets.