We all indulge in our own TikTok world- with algorithms that are custom tailored to our individual palates. Though TikTok does not offer a personalized recap of the year, it does provide data about overall users’ most-watched videos of the year. These videos may not be your particular favorites, but they are at least the most popular.

As the hype of Spotify Wrapped has already begun to mellow, looking back at the most viewed TikTok’s of 2022 brings back memories that make us want to laugh, cringe, cry- or all of the above.

The Large Chocolate Giraffe

This video, uploaded by TikTok user @amaurygichon, displays the construction process of sculpting a very large giraffe out of chocolate. To be exact, the sculpture is 8.3 feet tall and 100% chocolate. Guichon is a trained pastry chef from France and although this is indeed his largest work, he has also sculpted dragons, cellos, and a 150-pound shark out of chocolate.

Squishy the Chipmunk Returns

Uploaded by TikTok user @chipmunksoftiktok, this video of a chipmunk named Squishy documents his hungry return from hibernation. Squishy gnawed on more than a few peanuts and generated quite a fanbase. The top comment on the post says, “that’s Alvin chipmunks😅,” which leaves room for interpretation, as it is not entirely clear what that means. Either way people love Squishy.

Rosalía Chewing Gum

The Rosalía Challenge spread through TikTok like a wildfire. The challenge originated from a video of the singer walking onstage and chewing gum while performing her song “Bizcochito” at a 2022 concert. Eventually, the trend was picked up by all sides of TikTok to voice opinions on different topics or simply have a deadpan staredown with the camera while chewing gum.

The “Jiggle Jiggle” One

In March, Duke and Jones uploaded a remix of documentarian Louis Theroux rapping a cappella in an interview, which threw the internet into a frenzy. Theroux’s rhymes were made into a viral sensation with the help of a remix by the Mississippi rap duo Reese and Bigalow. The “Jiggle Jiggle” TikTok dance Riverdale cast members are doing here was born out of England and is not complete without the unamused facial expressions.

“I’m Just a Baby!”

On February 19th, @little.blooming.women posted an adorably relatable video of her child anxiously (and then irritably) saying “I’m just a baby,” in response to her mothers orders. The video united users all over TikTok who felt exactly the same and thought the child’s response might be the most perfect one out there.

The Corn Kid Video

Tariq, second-grader and intense corn enthusiast earned a New York Time Profile this year for his adorable love for corn and ability to produce catchy sound bites. @schmoyoho is not new to virality as you may remember him from the ”Songify the News” series on Youtube around the 2016 election. With a mixture of the Corn Kid remix and “Chrissy Wake Up,” @schmoyoho knows how to rule TikTok.

Lizzo, The Choreographer

@lizzo I would’ve given my left coochie lip to be at the spring awakening reunion show 😭 ♬ About Damn Time – Lizzo

Lizzo was tired of seeing people hit the steps to her song “About Damn Time” wrong and decided to take matters into her own hands. She yells at amateurs to set the record straight on how the dance is actually supposed to be executed, leaving no room for excuses. You either got it or you don’t. Thank you for the corrections Lizzo!

High School Musical Reveal

For two-minutes straight choir teacher Miles Finn, who is based in Iowa, revealed the school musical to his students. They all excitedly sit and watch his introduction, reminding us the importance and wholesomeness of arts education. Finn told Good Morning America, “I decided to throw a little bait and switch in there and have the musical that we were doing … actually not up on the board, [which] really threw them for a loop.” The musical ended up being The Addams Family, very fitting based on Netflix’s new drop.

Helping Tom Get Back on His Feet

@jimmydarts Tom is no longer homeless and now has a full time job that he loves ❤️ ♬ original sound – Jimmy Darts

In this viral video, Jimmy Darts got a homeless man named Tom, a job doing something that he loves. Tom told Jimmy, “I love it! I wish I could sleep down here! Coming down to work is the most important thing. It’s a great place to work! It feels wonderful.” $20,000 was raised on his behalf by a friend as a testament to the power of community care. This genre of TikTok has been popularized by creator Isaiah Garza who was a formerly unhoused youth from a Mexican immigrant family. His advocacy for the unhoused and for performing “random acts of kindness—like giving a stranger a new phone, or taking a 97-year-old World War II veteran to Disney,” has touched hearts all across TikTok.

Lava vs. Ice

So-called “satisfying” videos are all over TikTok. From slime and ASMR to experiments like this one, the top 10 list would not be complete without this destruction video. This experiment showcases what happens to ice and lava when they are placed in direct contact with one another. You’ll have to watch to find out who wins.