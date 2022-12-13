Too $hort received a proclamation from Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf over the weekend designating Dec. 10, 2022, as “Too $hort Day,” and a street was renamed in his honor.

The three-block stretch of Foothill Boulevard in East Oakland was formally renamed “Too $hort Way” in a ceremony attended by Ice Cube, Mistah F.A.B., and Sway Calloway, all of whom spoke on stage to express their congratulations. Too $hort Way is just outside Fremont High School, $hort’s alma mater, and where he walked to school for years.

The proclamation and street renaming were part of the Mayor’s intention to honor $hort’s artistic legacy and accomplishments to the Oakland community, particularly with hit songs such as “Blow the Whistle,” “Shake That Monkey,” “The Ghetto,” “Gettin It,” and others. In addition, $hort announced a collaboration with the Oakland Unified School District, Affect The Youth, and Fremont High School to restore marching bands and music programs to the district.

Too $hort with Ice Cube, Mayor Libby Schaaf, Mistah F.A.B., and Sway Calloway