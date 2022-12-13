Vans and Timberland are launching their first capsule collection together in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the former label’s iconic “Half Cab.” ‘Half Cab,’ first released in 1992 and Timberland’s sturdy ‘Euro Hiker’ boots were created in 1988. The original silhouette is most known for its firm construction that guarantees performance in cold-weather (great for metropolitan terrain trotters) and its clean earthy appeal. The duo is teaming up on an entirely new hybrid silhouette that’s half skate shoe and half hiking boot, dubbed the Vans Skateboarding x Timberland Half Cab Hiker.

The pair have described the collaboration to be “entirely unique” while still upholding familiarity. The ⅝ cut upper placed on top of a Euro Hiker boot outsole alongside two-tone round boot laces reflects that statement. The ‘Half Cab Hiker’ is made up of canvas, Timberland’s premium leather, and a ReBOTL™ lining made from at least 50 percent recycled plastic. The shoes also contain padded leather collars, rubber lug outsoles and dual iconography. The colorways available include Wheat and Chocolate/Olive.

In addition, the ‘Half Cab Hikers’ is a reimagined take on Timberland’s premium 6-inch Waterproof Boots born out of 1973. The Vans team modernized the shoe by taking inspiration from streetwear, workwear and skate aesthetics. The new model stays connected to the Vans aesthetic with an appearance of the signature checkerboard print. More developments can be seen in the all-black updates that mark the release of the Vans Skateboarding x Timberland 6-Inch Boot.

Advertisement

Infusing the DNA and legacy of these footwear brands unveils a classic yet contemporary take on two treasured silhouettes. The Vans Skateboarding x Timberland collaboration launches on December 20 via select Vans & Timberland retail stores. The collaboration is also available on Van’s website and Timberland’s website. The Half Cab Hikers are priced at $160 USD while the 6-Inch Boot retails for $230 USD.