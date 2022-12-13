One Republic, Wiz Khalifa, Cyndi Lauper, Rob Thomas, Billy Porter, Boyz II Men, Pierce Brosnan, Alyssa Milano, and Margaret Cho are among major celebrities joining the United Nations on Human Rights Day, December 10, 2022, to praise tech developers innovating solutions that help the world’s most vulnerable people impacted by the climate crisis.

In the 24-hour global social media blitz, the recording artists and actors aim to collectively reach a social voice of over 200 million followers on behalf of United Nations Human Rights and the Call for Code initiative created by David Clark, CEO of David Clark Cause, with the support of Founding Partner IBM, and Affiliate Partner The Linux Foundation. Since Lady Gaga made a personal video appeal urging ‘tech rock stars’ to enlist in the Call for Code Global Challenge, developers and innovators from over 180 countries have participated in what has become the largest tech for good initiative in history.

“Our celebrity coalition continues to help raise global awareness for United Nations Human Rights and Call for Code as we work to reframe climate change as a major human rights issue. By celebrating #TechforGood innovation that promotes climate justice, they are helping to inspire developers and innovators to use their time and talent to answer the call,” said Clark.