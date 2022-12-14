50 Cent Jokes About Lil Meech’s Arrest While Promoting ‘BMF’: ‘Lil Meech Didn’t Hear Them Say Cut’

50 Cent Jokes About Lil Meech’s Arrest While Promoting ‘BMF’: ‘Lil Meech Didn’t Hear Them Say Cut’

50 Cent is poking fun at the recent arrest of BMF star Lil Meech. Hitting Instagram, 50 jokes Meech refuses to leave character.

“What the fvck ! LIL Meech didn’t hear them say cut,” 50 wrote on Instagram. “BMF returns Jan 6 Black mafia Fridays.”

Michael Rainey Jr., who plays Tariq on Power, also dropped a crack in the comments. “When trynna prove BMF is more realistic than Power goes wrong,” Rainey Jr. wrote.

Advertisement

On Tuesday (Dec. 13), when security discovered a firearm in his bags, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. was arrested at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

According to TMZ, Broward Co. Sherrif’s Office deputies arrived at the airport and arrested Lil Meech.

Reports state the firearm was a Glock 19 9mm. The gun was not loaded at the time, but there was a 15-round magazine in the bag as well. Meech was stated not to have a permit.

Lil Meech was booked for the felony of introducing a firearm into a sterile area of an airport.