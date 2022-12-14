50 Cent is poking fun at the recent arrest of BMF star Lil Meech. Hitting Instagram, 50 jokes Meech refuses to leave character.
“What the fvck ! LIL Meech didn’t hear them say cut,” 50 wrote on Instagram. “BMF returns Jan 6 Black mafia Fridays.”
Michael Rainey Jr., who plays Tariq on Power, also dropped a crack in the comments. “When trynna prove BMF is more realistic than Power goes wrong,” Rainey Jr. wrote.
On Tuesday (Dec. 13), when security discovered a firearm in his bags, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. was arrested at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
According to TMZ, Broward Co. Sherrif’s Office deputies arrived at the airport and arrested Lil Meech.
Reports state the firearm was a Glock 19 9mm. The gun was not loaded at the time, but there was a 15-round magazine in the bag as well. Meech was stated not to have a permit.
Lil Meech was booked for the felony of introducing a firearm into a sterile area of an airport.