Diddy & PARTYNEXTDOOR Unite for New Single “Sex in the Porsche”

Diddy is getting back to the music. The mogul has released his second single from his forthcoming 2023 album, “Sex in the Porsche,” featuring PARTYNEXTDOOR.

The new melodic, sensual, and sex single brings together the talents of the two music legends and drives home the latest sound from Brother Love. The duo of Diddy and PND wrote the single. Diddy assists in the production, bringing in Nyan for assistance.

The forthcoming album from Diddy will be released on LOVE RECORDS, a partnership with Motown Records.

“Sex in the Porsche” follows “Gotta Move On,” Diddy’s collaboration with Bryson Tiller, which hit No. 1, racked up nearly 100 million streams and over 13 million views on YouTube. The release is the bonafide first hit single from LOVE RECORDS.

You can hear the new release below.