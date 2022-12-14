Following Diddy‘s announcement of a new baby girl, numerous people, including DJ Akademiks, pointed to Yung Miami and dubbed her a side chick.

I'M NOBODY SIDE BITCH LETS JUST MAKE THIS CLEAR ON THIS GOOD MONDAY! I don't come 2nd to no bitch! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) December 12, 2022

Akademiks my name ain't dick so keep it out your mouth!!! You the type of Nigga my uncle doing life sentences for BITCH ASS NIGGA!!!!! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) December 12, 2022

I'm not trying to argue with you.. I'm praying for your healing…. Cuz right now you sounding like someone who found out the news via TMZ just like everybody else.



I'll send my prayers. Love you hun. https://t.co/NaXcnyEjay — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) December 12, 2022

Brother Love must have left Yung Miami message questioning him on read.. cuz she got all the time to be on twitter mad I called her a side chick… — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) December 12, 2022

Yung Miami mad at me for pointing out the obvious.. u said u and that nigga go together real bad… that nigga had another baby wit another woman. u the side chick. dont get mad now. at least u get hella gifts. live ur life queen. Also u tell us ur business lol ofc we gon comment — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) December 12, 2022

Misdirected anger… Brother Love wouldn't approve of this behavior. I aint the one that had a side baby on yall …relax. https://t.co/USdHFmvf0l — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) December 12, 2022

In previous interviews, Miami and Diddy have been dating and revealed they love spending time together but are not exclusive. Following Miami and AK going back and forth earlier this week, Diddy hit Twitter to give the timeline some straightenin’.

“@Yungmiami305 is not my side chick,” Diddy wrote. “Never has been, never will be. ShShe’sery important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today.”

He added, “So think what you want. But know that if you do something to hurt mine, I’m gonna come to your house and we’re gonna talk about it like human beings. LOVE.”

You can see it from the mogul below.

