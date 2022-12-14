The ATG, a rising yet accredited producer, has gathered some of Detroit’s top for a Hip-Hop compilation album named Detroit Cinematic Album. The ATG is ready to carry the city on his back, highlighting some of the best talents.

The album is executive produced by Joe Robinson of Detroit, and the first track, “Overdue,” includes Grammy nominee Earlly Mac and rising IMBUNLEE. The album will be released on its whole by the artist soon. Meanwhile, his team releases many bouncy tracks to get the hype going. If you’re a fan of Earlly Mac, Overdue has his distinctive flow with IMBUNLEE’s smooth delivery. The track stays on for two minutes, with each rapper demonstrating versatility.

The ATG has more than established that he commands the lane where massive, dramatic sound meets classic hip-hop production. The secretive producer has established a library that speaks for itself, with a constantly unique approach flavored with avant-garde gothic overtones. Enjoy the first edition of the Detroit Cinematic Album and stay tuned for more.

You can hear “Overdue” below.