Prayers to the family of Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss, who has died. According to TMZ, tWitch, the infamous DJ on Ellen Degeneres’ long-running talk show, has died by suicide.

According to local authorities, Stephen’s wife, Allison Holker, went to the LAPD on Tuesday in fear because Stephen left home without his car, which was uncharacteristic for him.

After a short time period, police received a call of a shooting at an L.A. hotel. Stephen was located there with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Advertisement

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into,” Holker revealed to PEOPLE. “He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.

“Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Stephen began work on Ellen Show in 2014, running through the show’s conclusion this past May. He also appeared on So You Think Can Dance, Step Up, and Magic Mike XXL.

He is survived by his wife and three children.