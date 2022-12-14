Future’s ‘I NEVER LIKED YOU’ Becomes One of Four Albums to Go Platinum in 2022

Future ends 2022 with a flurry of RIAA certifications, capping up the best year of his career to yet. I NEVER LIKED YOU, his chart-topping album, becomes one of only four albums to earn platinum status in 2022.

“WAIT FOR U,” featuring Drake and Tems, gained triple-platinum status and was named the RIAA’s Top Certified Single of 2022. “PUFFIN ON ZOOTIEZ,” another hit, achieves platinum status.

Future will now take his I NEVER LIKED YOU album on the road, hitting arenas in Chicago, Houston, Boston, and more for the One Big Party Tour. Special guests include Kodak Black, Trippie Redd, EST Gee, Polo G, Babyface Ray, Doe Boy, Lil Jairmy, Rob49, Double 00 and Ocean x Kungfu.

You can see the full run of dates below.