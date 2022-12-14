Walmart shoppers in College Park (6149 Old National Hwy, College Park, GA 30349) will have the chance to receive a $100 gift card and a special gift from multi-platinum, GRAMMY-nominated rapper, Gunna, during the 5th Annual Gunna’s Great Giveaway event on Sunday, December 18th from 1-4 PM. Representatives of the artist will present the gift cards to 1,000 pre-registered families in Gunna’s hometown at an event powered by Goodr.



Goodr and Gunna have been frequent philanthropic partners for several years now. The two have provided the Atlanta community with several free Pop-up Grocery Markets, as well as coat giveaways, back-to-school donation events and a free shopping experience for the students and their families of Ronald E. McNair Middle School where the rapper once attended. Gunna’s Drip Closet & Goodr Grocery Store provides students of the Title 1 school with access to free food, clothing and hygiene items during the school

year.



“Much respect to Gunna who, no matter what, still finds a way to contribute to the community that raised him,” says Goodr Founder and CEO, Jasmine Crowe-Houston. “We know that people will struggle unlike any other year this holiday season and it is our honor to maintain Gunna’s legacy of giving back.”

What better welcome home AND X-Mas gift is this for Gunna, who was just released from Fulton County Jail today after accepting a Alford Plea in the YSL RICO case.