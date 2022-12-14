Janet Jackson is going back on tour for the first time in four years. The infamous legend who’s lead the way for your favorites is back to hit the stage. This time she’s bringing Atlanta’s own Chris “Ludacris” Bridges.

Janet just announced her 2023 Together Again North American Tour on social media and fans are wondering what she has up her sleeves.

“I’m going back on tour and yes we will be together again very, very soon,” Jackson said in an Instagram video on Monday. “I miss you guys so much and I can’t wait to see you. Our opening show is April 14 in Hollywood, Florida. I’m so excited.”

Janet has broken barriers for over 30 years with grace and we know this show is gonna be fire!