Over the weekend, Mexican MC Aczino took home the title at the 2022 Red Bull Batalla World Final in Mexico City Saturday night in front of 17,000+ people at a thrilling showdown for Spanish-language freestyle at a sold-out Palacio de los Deportes. Aczino defeated Spanish MC Gazir in the final round. The final podium from the 2022 Red Bull Batalla World Final was as follows: first to Aczino, second to Gazir and third to Mecha from Argentina.

Aczino also made history with his win as he’s now the first-ever triple world champion of Red Bull Batalla, the world´s largest Spanish-language freestyle rap competition, after his wins in 2017, 2021 and now, 2022.

Also announced onstage was the news that Columbia will be the host country for the 2023 World Final.

