After being hospitalized with pneumonia, Nick Cannon announces he is back to work.

“Appreciate all the well wishes and prayers, but we’re back to it, getting the health grind back on. Thanks to everybody who joined, I’m feeling a lot better. I just want to talk to y’all to show that I’m back at it, out of the hospital, out of rest and recuperation. I’m back on my grind. I got to get my weight back up. I got to continue to rest properly, get my diet back to the way it was and I’m all in it. Got to stick around for them children.”

Hitting Instagram last week, Nick revealed he is “not superman,” but rest will help him get back on his feet.

“Okay, so I guess I’m not Superman,” he wrote on Instagram. “I promised myself I would never be back at this place again. But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won’t be able to take care of everyone else. Don’t trip though, I don’t need any well wishes or prayers, just some solid rest and I will be back on the journey to becoming stronger than ever.

“It’s just pneumonia, nothing I can’t handle. Crazy thing is, last night we was just rocking a sold out crowd at Madison square garden in front of thousands of fans, now I’m all alone in a tiny hospital room. Life is definitely a rollercoaster!”