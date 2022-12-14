Ronnie Turner, Tina Turner’s Son, Cause of Death Revealed by LA County Coroner’s Office

Ronnie Turner, the son of Tina Turner, passed away due to “complications of metastatic colon carcinoma.”

According to Yahoo! News, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office released the cause of death while citing additional “significant conditions,” including “atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.”

Ronnie was 62 years old at the time of natural death.

Tina Turner’s Instagram account confirmed the death four days ago.

“Ronnie, you left the world far too early,” Tina wrote. “In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son.”