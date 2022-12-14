Shaq’s Fun House, Presented by Netspend, the most talked-about event of Big Game Weekend, will be coming to Phoenix thanks to Shaquille O’Neal. Shaq’s Fun House will be larger and better than ever on February 10, 2023, at the storied Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale’s hottest entertainment destination. A custom-built mega-structure next to Talking Stick Resort will host an extravagant show and a life-size carnival experience.

The Netspend Ferris Wheel, an ultimate Big Game Weekend flyaway sweepstakes, the “Nothing by NETspend” basketball hoop carnival game, and much more will be used by this year’s presenting partner, Netspend, to bring Shaq’s Fun House to life. After an exclusive pre-sale on December 15, 2022, general ticket sales for the event will begin on December 16, 2022. All tickets come with a 6-hour open bar and complementary dining options, with prices starting at $249.99. Online ticket sales for general admission, VIP, TickPick VIP Lounge, and VIP Tables are available at WWW.SHAQSFUNHOUSE.COM.

Shaquille O’Neal is known for never playing it safe, and the fifth annual Shaq’s Fun House presented by Netspend is no different. The larger-than-life adult wonderland at Talking Stick Resort is open to the public, allowing fans to partake in the fun while bringing in the biggest names in sports & entertainment, and the event puts fun at center court. Aiming to keep the title of the most viral and buzzed-about event for the 5th year. It is understandable why the “must attend” event for the big man has welcomed more than 25,000 fans over the years, as well as celebrity guests such as superstars Patrick Mahomes, Adam Levine, Jamie Foxx, Rob Gronkowski, Floyd Mayweather, Migos, and many more. The unique festival also boasts the best musical performances of the weekend.

Advertisement

The iconic rapper and close friend Snoop Dogg will serve as the event’s headliner, and Shaq’s Fun House, presented by Netspend, is happy to announce this. Snoop Dogg has amassed 14 top ten hits on the Billboard Hot 100 and has sold over 37 million albums worldwide. DIPLO, a 7X Fun House alumnus and Grammy-winning superstar DJ, will perform live. Additionally, fans worldwide can see DJ DIESEL’s performance, which Takis®, a live-streamed sponsor. Takis® is responsible for the intense performance.

“It’s been amazing to see the growth of the Fun House over the last five years and we’re excited to bring it to the people of Phoenix. We continue to set the standard for FUN,” said Shaq. “We’re thrilled to have Netspend come on board this year and allow us to go bigger and better and even fly in fans to experience what the Fun House is all about.”

Shaq’s Fun House is thrilled to offer a unique hospitality experience with a dedicated VIP Mezzanine at Shaq’s Fun House, in addition to the carnival fun and musical performances. The VIP tables will start at $10,000 and come with bottle service, a personal server, and the most incredible views of the main stage. This year, supporters can also buy access to the VIP Mezzanine’s TickPick Lounge. Shared table tickets with bottle service, quick admission, TickPick swag, and more will be available in the TickPick VIP Lounge.