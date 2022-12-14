SOURCE SPORTS: Zion Williamson Gives Curren$y His Jersey After Dropping 35 on the Phoenix Suns

The New Orleans Pelicans currently run the western conference of the NBA. Heading out to support the team is NOLA rapper Curren$y, who received basketball phenom Zion Williamson’s jersey in post-game.

Curren$y received the jersey after Zion lit up the Phoenix Suns for 35 points. It was the second time in a row the Pels beat the team that beat them in the playoffs last year.

“7 in a row and these last two were super important for the city. This meant the world to me,” Curren$y wrote.

The Pelicans would lose to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday (Dec. 14) but will look to bounce back in a rematch on Thursday.