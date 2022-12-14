The New Orleans Pelicans currently run the western conference of the NBA. Heading out to support the team is NOLA rapper Curren$y, who received basketball phenom Zion Williamson’s jersey in post-game.
Curren$y received the jersey after Zion lit up the Phoenix Suns for 35 points. It was the second time in a row the Pels beat the team that beat them in the playoffs last year.
“7 in a row and these last two were super important for the city. This meant the world to me,” Curren$y wrote.
The Pelicans would lose to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday (Dec. 14) but will look to bounce back in a rematch on Thursday.