Fans may want to catch SZA on her next tour. The songstress revealed once she wraps up work for S.O.S., she will take a lengthy break.
Speaking in a cover story with Consequence, SZA reveals that she is looking to take a break after the S.O.S. run is over. “I’m gonna disappear, definitely, for as long as I can,” SZA stated. “I need to shoot as many videos as I can, so I can disappear for longer.”
SZA has hit a monumental stage. On Tuesday (July. 13), the TDE songstress announced her first arena tour, carrying the same name as her new album, S.O.S.
Grammy-nominated best new artist Omar Apollo will support the S.O.S. North American Arena tour.
Tickets go on sale starting Friday, December 16 at 12pm local time on szasos.com.
Also, SZA gave an update on speaking to Drake.